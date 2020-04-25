You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County's COVID-19 count climbs to 120
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Seven cases of COVID-19 confirmed Saturday raised Lancaster County's total to 120, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release.

The newly identified cases involved one woman and six men ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s, and investigations into how they contracted the virus were ongoing Saturday.

Lancaster County had the sixth largest positive case total in Nebraska entering Saturday.

Testing on Friday confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19 among workers at the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete, bringing the number of cases associated with the plant to 15, the area's health department, Public Health Solutions, said in a news release.  

Overall, Nebraska had over 2,400 positive cases entering Saturday with about a third of them coming from Hall County.

To date, 50 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, including one Lancaster County resident.

Local officials encourage anyone with symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath to seek testing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

