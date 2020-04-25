Lancaster County's COVID-19 count climbs to 120

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven cases of COVID-19 confirmed Saturday raised Lancaster County's total to 120, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release.

The newly identified cases involved one woman and six men ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s, and investigations into how they contracted the virus were ongoing Saturday.

Lancaster County had the sixth largest positive case total in Nebraska entering Saturday.

Testing on Friday confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19 among workers at the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete, bringing the number of cases associated with the plant to 15, the area's health department, Public Health Solutions, said in a news release.

Overall, Nebraska had over 2,400 positive cases entering Saturday with about a third of them coming from Hall County.

To date, 50 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, including one Lancaster County resident.

Local officials encourage anyone with symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath to seek testing.

