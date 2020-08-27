Lancaster County's COVID-19 cases climb sharply

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County reported 61 new coronavirus cases Thursday, an uptick that pushed the weekly total higher than the prior week with two days left to report.

Since Sunday, the county has confirmed 178 cases, eclipsing last week's 171 cases and marking the second straight week of rising cases, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's data COVID-19 dashboard.

The increase raised the total to 3,802 cases since the pandemic began.

Lancaster County did not report any new deaths, leaving the toll at 20.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals stood at 27 on Thursday, with nine of those from Lancaster County. That's a significant increase from last Thursday, when there were 10 total patients hospitalized, four of which were local residents.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the local coronavirus response.

The county has averaged 35 new cases per day this week since Sunday, the dashboard shows.