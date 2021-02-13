Lancaster County vaccinates 5,000 in 48 hours; reports 53 new cases Saturday

About 5,000 Lancaster County residents received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Most recipients were 75 or older, along with their spouses.

“We thank the thousands of residents who dressed warmly and braved the winter weather to get vaccinated over these two days,” Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said. “We hope the high acceptance of the vaccine will continue as we receive more doses and expand vaccination to additional priority groups.”

The Health Department is now vaccinating people in the Phase 1B priority group, which includes people 65 and up, those from 18 to 65 with underlying health conditions and essential workers, such as first responders and adult and child protective services workers.

Utility workers are next on the state's priority list for essential workers, and some received the vaccine this week.

The Health Department has also been working with pharmacy partners to provide on-site vaccinations to residents of independent-living facilities.