Lancaster County to continue restricting COVID-19 vaccine eligibility by age

Lancaster County plans to continue an age-based COVID-19 vaccination plan for at least one more week.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that the county is planning two more mass clinics next week at Pinnacle Bank Arena for people in their 40s. There also will be a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Test Nebraska site at Gateway Mall, details of which will be released later, and a clinic at the Center for People in Need that's being done in collaboration with El Centro de las Americas.

Lancaster County is the only health department in Nebraska that has not opened up vaccine availability to all residents 16 and older, but Lopez hinted that could be coming soon. She noted that both Douglas County and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department fully opened vaccine eligibility after holding clinics for people 40 and older.

She said the reason that the county is continuing to focus on older people is because "we have a large population of individuals in that age group."

The county has seen very strong demand for the vaccine, with 75% of people 65 and older, 55% of people ages 55-64 and 47% of all adults having gotten at least one dose. Nearly 30% of county residents 16 and older are now fully vaccinated.