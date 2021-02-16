Lancaster County teachers slated for vaccines in early March; Health Department says supply remains constant

More than 21,000 Lancaster County educators and school staff will begin receiving COVID-19 shots in early March around the time of Lincoln Public Schools' spring break, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Tuesday.

The timeline depends upon vaccine supply and the rules the state handed down to ensure 9 of every 10 doses allocated to the county go to residents 65 and older, Gaylor Baird said.

"Even so, we are thrilled that we can now see the starting line for educators in this race against the virus," Gaylor Baird said during an afternoon news conference.

State teachers union leaders expressed concern last week that educators in Nebraska were not being prioritized for vaccines and called on the governor to begin vaccinating teachers within two weeks.

Asked whether she agreed with Gov. Pete Ricketts' population distribution and prioritization of vaccines, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said having an organized approach remains the most important strategy right now.

She has provided feedback to the state on the process, and the state's plan has incorporated federal public health guidance, Lopez said.

"That's the process we intend to follow," she said.