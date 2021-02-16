Lancaster County teachers slated for vaccines in early March; Health Department says supply remains constant

More than 21,000 Lancaster County educators and school staff will begin receiving COVID-19 shots in early March around the time of Lincoln Public Schools' spring break, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Tuesday.
The timeline depends upon vaccine supply and the rules the state handed down to ensure 9 of every 10 doses allocated to the county go to residents 65 and older, Gaylor Baird said.
"Even so, we are thrilled that we can now see the starting line for educators in this race against the virus," Gaylor Baird said during an afternoon news conference.
State teachers union leaders expressed concern last week that educators in Nebraska were not being prioritized for vaccines and called on the governor to begin vaccinating teachers within two weeks.
Asked whether she agreed with Gov. Pete Ricketts' population distribution and prioritization of vaccines, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said having an organized approach remains the most important strategy right now.
She has provided feedback to the state on the process, and the state's plan has incorporated federal public health guidance, Lopez said.
"That's the process we intend to follow," she said.
Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, along with other school districts, on Tuesday shared registration links with staff for signup, and when vaccinations begin in that group, older teachers and those with health concerns will be prioritized, she said.
UNL will ask staff to provide information when they sign up on how much of their time is spent on campus.
Educators are defined on the state's prioritization list as K-12 and preschool teachers, support staff, higher education employees and licensed child care providers.
Lancaster County plunged the most COVID-19 doses into residents' arms last week with more than 8,200 vaccinations, Lopez said.
"As a community, we are making excellent progress," the mayor said.
Health Department staff will finish vaccinating first responders this week and continue with utility workers, Lopez said, addressing the process of working through essential workers.
Before it gets to teachers, the Health Department plans to inoculate homeless shelter staff and corrections workers as outlined in the Phase 1B prioritization chart issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
This week, more than 2,000 Lancaster County residents 73 and older will get shots at a clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, and on Friday, health care workers vaccinated at the arena in January will receive their second shot, Lopez said.
Bryan Health and Lincoln Surgical Center will continue to vaccinate at smaller clinics people with serious medical conditions who are 65 years and older, Lopez said.
Also Tuesday, Lancaster County reported two more residents have died from the virus.
The residents were a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s who were both hospitalized. To date, the coronavirus has killed 212 people in Lancaster County.
The county confirmed 29 more cases of the virus for a pandemic total of 27,563.
The average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus has fallen 63% locally, from 135 per day in late January to 49 on Feb. 13, Lopez said.
Testing participation has slowed because of the cold weather, but test turnaround time remains quick, with most results available within 24 hours, she said.
The infection rate continues to fall, and Health Department surveillance of hospital admissions and doctors' clinic visits does not show groups of people sickened turning up with coronavirus symptoms, she said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County also remain low, dropping from 116 patients Jan. 16 to 27 patients last weekend, Lopez said.
On Tuesday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 30 coronavirus patients, including 19 Lancaster County residents and five patients on ventilators.
Altogether, the trends allowed the Health Department to lower its COVID-19 risk dial into the mid-yellow range, signifying moderate risk, a level the county has not been in since August.
Still, Lopez and Gaylor Baird urged people to continue practicing social distancing and mask precautions until more residents in the county have received the vaccine.
At Tuesday's news conference, Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert and professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said new variants of the virus spreading quickly in the U.S. carry the potential to spark a surge in infections here.
The variant, B.117 from the United Kingdom, has proven more virulent than the current virus encountered in Nebraska, Lawler said.
It has not been detected in Nebraska yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lawler believes mass vaccination, coupled with continued social distancing and mask wearing, can help Nebraska keep trending in the right direction in this unpredictable stage of the pandemic, he said.
"Yes, I think we've turned one corner," Lawler said. "But it doesn't mean that more corners are not ahead of us."
