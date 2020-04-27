You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County surpasses 150 COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County surpasses 150 COVID-19 cases

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Local coronavirus cases hit 156 Monday as Lancaster County added 16 cases, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county has confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days.

Officials did not release any details about the new cases Monday.

More than 3,200 people in Lancaster County had been tested as of Monday, about 1% of the population, and the positive case rate stood at just under 5%.

Local testing capacity is expected to double this week to 300 tests per day, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said. 

She and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including sore throat, fever, cough and shortness of breath, to seek testing. 

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials recently expanded the symptom list to include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.  

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding

Husker News