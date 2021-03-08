Lancaster County sees 'encouraging' signs as vaccination continues

Lancaster County has not recorded a death from coronavirus in 10 days and, overall, COVID-19 cases remain low, according to local health officials.

The county's last coronavirus death came Feb. 26.

"That’s very encouraging," Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council on Monday.

Lopez has previously credited the vaccination of long-term care facility residents and expanded access to monoclonal antibody treatment as factors in the county's slowing death rate.

Lancaster County reported 20 new cases Monday, raising the total to 28,542. The local pandemic death toll remains at 221.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, the county confirmed fewer cases than the week before, and the rate of positive tests fell below 20% for the second time in the last six weeks, according to the Health Department.

On Monday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 37 coronavirus patients, including 21 from Lancaster County, and five patients who were on ventilators, the department said in a news release.

The Health Department began vaccinating residents 65 and older with a clinic at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday.