 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County sees 'encouraging' signs as vaccination continues
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lancaster County sees 'encouraging' signs as vaccination continues

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County has not recorded a death from coronavirus in 10 days and, overall, COVID-19 cases remain low, according to local health officials.

The county's last coronavirus death came Feb. 26.

"That’s very encouraging," Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council on Monday. 

Lopez has previously credited the vaccination of long-term care facility residents and expanded access to monoclonal antibody treatment as factors in the county's slowing death rate.

Lancaster County reported 20 new cases Monday, raising the total to 28,542. The local pandemic death toll remains at 221. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, the county confirmed fewer cases than the week before, and the rate of positive tests fell below 20% for the second time in the last six weeks, according to the Health Department.

On Monday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 37 coronavirus patients, including 21 from Lancaster County, and five patients who were on ventilators, the department said in a news release.

The Health Department began vaccinating residents 65 and older with a clinic at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday.

Infected by COVID: A Waverly nurse’s year on the front lines

While official totals from that clinic were not yet available, 1,100 people had been vaccinated there in the first hour, Lopez said.

The next vaccine clinic will be Thursday at Speedway Village, when residents 73 and older receive their second doses. 

Lancaster County has not yet administered the 3,000 Johnson & Johnson doses it received last week, but Lopez said the Health Department plans to do so this week as it continues inoculating teachers.

Where does Lancaster County rank in getting its residents vaccinated?
Ricketts looks ahead to 'a more normal life' after a dark year

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home upgrades with the best returns

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News