Lancaster County seeing spate of deaths in nursing homes; officials call for more community cooperation with restrictions

With the Lincoln area still in the grips of the roughest weeks of the coronavirus spread, Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird called on the community to vigilantly wear masks in public, minimize contact with non-household members and wash their hands.

Lopez on Friday also announced further requirements for youth sports and activities as the county prepares to resume school-affiliated and club activities Monday.

She announced Thursday that the Health Department would not extend the controversial postponement of indoor youth sports competitions and practices.

But before resuming, all extracurricular activities in the county must submit plans to the Health Department outlining their masking, disinfection and social distancing plans, along with contact information for the organizer, she said.

The Health Department requires teams and groups to notify the department if they have two or more positive cases.

Lopez said she made the decision to pause youth sports out of concern for the level of spread in the community and the potential for children to unknowingly spread the virus even if they typically don't become ill like adults do.