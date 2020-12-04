Lancaster County seeing spate of deaths in nursing homes; officials call for more community cooperation with restrictions

Lancaster County on Friday marked its deadliest week of the pandemic, recording two additional deaths for a total of 19 since Sunday, as the coronavirus continues coursing through the community.
The latest county residents to die from COVID-19 were a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was in a long-term care facility, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
One of every three COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County since Nov. 15 has come at a long-term care facility, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
At this point, many of the sick residents in the facilities are staying put and receiving end-of-life care rather than going to hospitals, she said.
While the facilities continue working to protect their residents and staff, the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus in the community continues to increase the risk of staff contracting the virus after they leave work, Lopez said.
"To get this pandemic under control, we need large-scale cooperation," Lopez said. "One person not following precautions can impact our entire community."
Lancaster County eclipsed 18,000 total cases Friday with 418 new cases confirmed, and Lincoln hospitals cared for 140 patients, including 82 local residents.
With the Lincoln area still in the grips of the roughest weeks of the coronavirus spread, Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird called on the community to vigilantly wear masks in public, minimize contact with non-household members and wash their hands.
Lopez on Friday also announced further requirements for youth sports and activities as the county prepares to resume school-affiliated and club activities Monday.
She announced Thursday that the Health Department would not extend the controversial postponement of indoor youth sports competitions and practices.
Support Local Journalism
But before resuming, all extracurricular activities in the county must submit plans to the Health Department outlining their masking, disinfection and social distancing plans, along with contact information for the organizer, she said.
The Health Department requires teams and groups to notify the department if they have two or more positive cases.
Lopez said she made the decision to pause youth sports out of concern for the level of spread in the community and the potential for children to unknowingly spread the virus even if they typically don't become ill like adults do.
Lopez said the three-week pause on youth sports implemented Nov. 16 generated productive discussions between the Health Department and youth sports organizers, allowed time to outline strategies for a return and helped slow spread.
But it spawned outrage among some parents who criticized Gaylor Baird for supporting an indoor youth sports postponement then allowing one of her daughters to play in an outdoor tennis tournament Nov. 25.
Earlier in the week, the mayor apologized after initially defending the tournament as in compliance with the local rules.
"Recognizing that my family has a different standard because of my public role, my daughter will not continue to play tennis while most youth sports are being restricted," Gaylor Baird said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "We want to help everyone get through this really difficult time and if that helps, then that’s what we’ll do."
At the mayor's coronavirius briefing Friday, Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel and Lincoln Pius X Principal Tom Korta each expressed support for the initial postponement and rules outlined for the return of youth sports.
Korta implored the Lancaster County community to follow the "game plan of Coach Gaylor Baird and Coach Lopez and as a team work together to defeat this opponent."
