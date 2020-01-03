Lancaster County rural senior centers to host foot clinics

Seniors are invited to attend a series of Aging Partners foot clinics at Lancaster County rural senior centers beginning in January. The clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
• Monday, Jan. 13, Firth Senior Center (located in the Firth Community Center, 311 Nemaha St., in Firth);
• Wednesday, Jan. 22, Waverly Senior Center (located in the Waverly VFW, 13820 Guildford St., in Waverly);
• Thursday, Jan. 30, Bennet Senior Center (located in the American Legion Hall, 970 Monroe St., in Bennet);
• Wednesday, Feb. 19, Waverly Senior Center;
You have free articles remaining.
• Wednesday, March 4, Hickman Senior Center (located in the Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., in Hickman); and
• Thursday, March 26, Bennet Senior Center.
“It is important to take good care of our feet as we age,” said Peggy Apthorpe, Aging Partners health and fitness manager. “They endure heavy wear and tear over the years, which results in a lot of stress and strain.”
At the foot clinic, Aging Partners nurses will examine feet and trim nails, as well as address common problems like bunions, corns, callouses, dry skin, heel pain and ingrown toenails. They will also provide information regarding diabetes-related foot problems. Referrals to other health care professionals will be made when appropriate.
Appointments are required by calling Paula Chamberlain at 402-416-7693. There is a suggested contribution of $15. Lunch is also available for a $4 suggested contribution, and reservations can be made by calling 402-416-7693 two days in advance.
More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.