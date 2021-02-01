 Skip to main content
Lancaster County residents 80 and older to begin getting vaccine Friday
Lancaster County residents 80 and older to begin getting vaccine Friday

Vaccine clinic

A nurse administers the first dose of the Moderna vaccine Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Lancaster County residents who are 80 years and older will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff on Tuesday will begin calling residents who registered to schedule their appointments for a vaccination clinic to be held Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Expect vaccination clinics at the arena to continue as the county strives to move through the Phase 1B group that includes those 65 and over, essential workers like teachers and those with high-risk medical conditions. Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council Monday she believes they will have the ability to inoculate 4,000 people a week. 

Beginning the week of Feb. 15, residents at independent living facilities in the county will begin on-site vaccinations performed by staff from area pharmacies, Lopez said. 

The Health Department wanted to wait to vaccinate this population until it had enough vaccine supply to target them all the facilities at the same time, Lopez said. 

"It would be really hard to pick and choose," Lopez said. 

To register to be notified by the Health Department, visit covid.lincoln.ne.gov or call the department’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

People registered with the Health Department do not need to register with the state and vice versa.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. 

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

