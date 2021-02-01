Lancaster County residents 80 and older to begin getting vaccine Friday

Lancaster County residents who are 80 years and older will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff on Tuesday will begin calling residents who registered to schedule their appointments for a vaccination clinic to be held Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Expect vaccination clinics at the arena to continue as the county strives to move through the Phase 1B group that includes those 65 and over, essential workers like teachers and those with high-risk medical conditions. Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council Monday she believes they will have the ability to inoculate 4,000 people a week.

Beginning the week of Feb. 15, residents at independent living facilities in the county will begin on-site vaccinations performed by staff from area pharmacies, Lopez said.

The Health Department wanted to wait to vaccinate this population until it had enough vaccine supply to target them all the facilities at the same time, Lopez said.

"It would be really hard to pick and choose," Lopez said.

