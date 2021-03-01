Lancaster County residents 70 and older to get vaccine at new site this week

About 2,000 Lancaster County residents who are 70 and older will receive COVID-19 shots Wednesday in the latest Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department mass vaccination clinic, Director Pat Lopez said Monday.

Health Department staff began contacting registered residents in that age group to schedule their appointments, she said.

Residents 75 and older will receive doses there Thursday and Friday, Lopez said.

The Health Department has moved the clinic from Pinnacle Bank Arena to Speedway Sports Complex, as the arena begins the first of two weeks of state high school basketball tournaments.

The fieldhouse at Speedway Sports Complex is south of West Van Dorn Street at Park Boulevard.

On Saturday, about 1,800 K-12 school teachers and staff ages 61 and older from the area will receive vaccines at the Center for People in Need, Lopez said. That clinic is also for school district staff who are high-risk and working with students who cannot wear masks.

Lopez expects Lancaster County will receive its largest weekly shipment of doses yet at 8,190.

Some of the vaccine will go to Bryan Health to serve residents with complex health needs, Lopez said.