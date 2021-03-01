 Skip to main content
Lancaster County residents 70 and older to get vaccine at new site this week
Lancaster County residents 70 and older to get vaccine at new site this week

About 2,000 Lancaster County residents who are 70 and older will receive COVID-19 shots Wednesday in the latest Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department mass vaccination clinic, Director Pat Lopez said Monday.

Health Department staff began contacting registered residents in that age group to schedule their appointments, she said.

Residents 75 and older will receive doses there Thursday and Friday, Lopez said.

The Health Department has moved the clinic from Pinnacle Bank Arena to Speedway Sports Complex, as the arena begins the first of two weeks of state high school basketball tournaments. 

The fieldhouse at Speedway Sports Complex is south of West Van Dorn Street at Park Boulevard.

On Saturday, about 1,800 K-12 school teachers and staff ages 61 and older from the area will receive vaccines at the Center for People in Need, Lopez said. That clinic is also for school district staff who are high-risk and working with students who cannot wear masks.

Lopez expects Lancaster County will receive its largest weekly shipment of doses yet at 8,190. 

Some of the vaccine will go to Bryan Health to serve residents with complex health needs, Lopez said. 

Lincoln Surgical Hospital recently vaccinated chemotherapy patients in partnership with the Health Department, she said.

To date, the county has administered more than 81,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, according to the Health Department.

On Monday, Lancaster County confirmed 27 new cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths. The local pandemic death toll remained at 221.

Last month, the county recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths, down from a high of 74 in December, Lopez said. 

The decrease stems in part from fewer coronavirus infections within long-term care facilities. Numbers there decreased with help from the vaccination of residents and staff, she said.

Availability of monoclonal antibody treatment for residents vulnerable to the virus has also contributed, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

