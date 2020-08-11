You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County reports two new COVID-19 deaths
Lancaster County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Two more Lancaster County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday. 

The deaths raised the local COVID-19 toll to 19 since the pandemic began, she said. The residents were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, and both had been hospitalized.

Overall, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 24 new cases for a total of 3,361 so far. 

Of those total cases, health officials have documented more than 1,400 recoveries. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

