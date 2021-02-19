 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 61 more cases
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 61 more cases

{{featured_button_text}}

Two more Lancaster County residents have died of coronavirus, and 61 more residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Friday.

The Health Department identified the deceased as a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 90s who was in a long-term care facility.

The deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 217, and to date, the county has confirmed 27,774 coronavirus cases, according to the Health Department.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 61 COVID-19 patients on Friday, including 17 county residents and two people who were on ventilators.

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News