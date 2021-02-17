 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports two COVID-19 deaths
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports two COVID-19 deaths

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County on Wednesday reported that two more residents have died  of coronavirus. 

The deaths were a woman in her 90s in a long-term care facility and a man in his 90s who was hospitalized. 

The local pandemic death toll is 214, while the number of cases totals 27,630, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

There were 67 new cases reported on Wednesday. The weekly positivity rate is trending higher, at 23%, versus last week's 18%.

There were 28 people hospitalized in Lancaster County, including 22 county residents. Two are on ventilators. 

Statewide, there have been 197,746 cases and 2,018 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

As positivity rate continues to drop, UNL moves to randomized COVID-19 testing

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020

 

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can keep your independence as you age

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News