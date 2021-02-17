Lancaster County reports two COVID-19 deaths

Lancaster County on Wednesday reported that two more residents have died of coronavirus.

The deaths were a woman in her 90s in a long-term care facility and a man in his 90s who was hospitalized.

The local pandemic death toll is 214, while the number of cases totals 27,630, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

There were 67 new cases reported on Wednesday. The weekly positivity rate is trending higher, at 23%, versus last week's 18%.

There were 28 people hospitalized in Lancaster County, including 22 county residents. Two are on ventilators.

Statewide, there have been 197,746 cases and 2,018 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

