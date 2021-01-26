 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports three more COVID-19 deaths
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports three more COVID-19 deaths

{{featured_button_text}}

Three more Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19 and 44 more county residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Tuesday. 

Health Department officials identified the deceased as two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s who were all hospitalized.

Their deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 192. 

Thousands take part in rapid, saliva-based COVID tests at UNL; 225 positive

Tuesday's update from the Health Department marked the second day in a row where the department had partial reports on new cases because of technical issues at the state, a city news release said. 

To date, Lancaster County has confirmed 26,279 cases. 

Lincoln hospitals on Tuesday cared for 64 COVID-19 cases, including 44 from Lancaster County and two people who were on ventilators. 

This marked one of the lowest hospitalization counts in recent weeks after the November surge sent hospitalizations as high as 176.

Lancaster County records 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Watch Now: Ricketts calls on federal government to 'get up more vaccines'
Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Video Games Can Help (Not Hurt) Mental Health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News