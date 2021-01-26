Lancaster County reports three more COVID-19 deaths

Three more Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19 and 44 more county residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Tuesday.

Health Department officials identified the deceased as two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s who were all hospitalized.

Their deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 192.

Tuesday's update from the Health Department marked the second day in a row where the department had partial reports on new cases because of technical issues at the state, a city news release said.

To date, Lancaster County has confirmed 26,279 cases.

Lincoln hospitals on Tuesday cared for 64 COVID-19 cases, including 44 from Lancaster County and two people who were on ventilators.

This marked one of the lowest hospitalization counts in recent weeks after the November surge sent hospitalizations as high as 176.

