Lancaster County reports steep rise in coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lancaster County Health Department on Saturday reported a steep jump in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 76 in the past 24 hours.

That's the highest number reported in a single day in the community. The total number of cases in the county is now 606, with two deaths.

“With half of our cases reported in the last seven days, it is clear that Lincoln has not yet reached its peak,” said Pat Lopez, health department interim director.

The Lancaster County Department of Corrections also reported its first known case of COVID-19 within the jail. The person recently came into the facility and has had no contact with the general inmate population.

The inmate tested positive Friday and is in isolation with mild symptoms, and being treated in the infirmary.

It's currently the only case of the virus known among staff or inmates at the facility, officials said. Corrections staff is working directly with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the jail’s medical provider to best address the issue.