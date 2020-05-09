You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County reports steep rise in coronavirus cases
Lancaster County reports steep rise in coronavirus cases

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists say this version of the coronavirus has mutated and become more contagious. 

The Lancaster County Health Department on Saturday reported a steep jump in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 76 in the past 24 hours.

That's the highest number reported in a single day in the community. The total number of cases in the county is now 606, with two deaths.

“With half of our cases reported in the last seven days, it is clear that Lincoln has not yet reached its peak,” said Pat Lopez, health department interim director.

The Lancaster County Department of Corrections also reported its first known case of COVID-19 within the jail. The person recently came into the facility and has had no contact with the general inmate population.

The inmate tested positive Friday and is in isolation with mild symptoms, and being treated in the infirmary.

It's currently the only case of the virus known among staff or inmates at the facility, officials said. Corrections staff is working directly with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the jail’s medical provider to best address the issue.

The jail has a pandemic plan and facility space in which to successfully quarantine new inmates and isolate those who become ill, said Corrections Director Brad Johnson. Personnel worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to complete the contact tracing on the person and is in the process of contacting anyone who came into significant contact with the inmate.

Looking at other areas of the state, Douglas County regained the top spot on Nebraska's tally of COVID-19 cases with 1,440, reporting 147 new cases and another death Saturday. 

The Douglas County Health Department reported a man in his 60s with COVID-19 died, the county's 18th death from the disease. Officials said they are not aware of any underlying health conditions he had.

The Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 7,831 total cases in the state, which is expected to be updated Saturday evening. Nebraska has 95 deaths to date.

Some areas of the state have already relaxed some restrictions, and Lancaster County will follow Monday with new measures that will allow restaurant dining rooms to operate at 50% capacity, along with other guidelines.

Beauty and nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and body art establishments can open while maintaining the 10-person rule, with employees and customers wearing masks. Childcare facilities will be allowed to have up to 15 children per room.

Lopez said that with the number of cases surging, it has never been more important for residents to be vigilant and to continue to take measures to protect themselves and others.

"All of us are at risk of contracting the virus anytime we are in public with other people,” she said.

