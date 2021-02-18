 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports one new COVID-19 death, 83 more cases
Lancaster County reports one new COVID-19 death, 83 more cases

One more Lancaster County resident has died of coronavirus, and 83 more residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.

The Health Department identified the deceased as a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized.

His death raised the local pandemic death toll to 215, and to date, the county has confirmed 27,713 coronavirus cases, according to the Health Department.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 35 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, including 25 county residents and two people who were on ventilators.

