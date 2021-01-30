Lancaster County reports one more COVID-19 death

Another Lancaster County resident has died of COVID-19.

A long-term care resident in her 80s died after she was hospitalized, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Saturday. It's the 198th death in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health department also reported 67 new coronavirus cases, and the community total is now at 26,650.

For the week ending Friday, there were 497 cases reported. The total number of cases reported in a week has not been less than 500 since September. Still, more than a quarter of tests administered — 26.4% — came back positive.

Additionally, 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered this week, pushing the cumulative total number of doses to just under 22,000.

Statewide, there have been 190,570 cases and 1,920 deaths linked to the virus, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

