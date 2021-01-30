Lancaster County reports one more COVID-19 death

Another Lancaster County resident has died of COVID-19.
A long-term care resident in her 80s died after she was hospitalized, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Saturday. It's the 198th death in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health department also reported 67 new coronavirus cases, and the community total is now at 26,650.
For the week ending Friday, there were 497 cases reported. The total number of cases reported in a week has not been less than 500 since September. Still, more than a quarter of tests administered — 26.4% — came back positive.
Additionally, 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered this week, pushing the cumulative total number of doses to just under 22,000.
Statewide, there have been 190,570 cases and 1,920 deaths linked to the virus, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
A health care professional works to fill syringes with doses of the Moderna vaccine as part of a mass vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday. "Today's experience tells us that we are ready to conduct these types of clinics as soon as we can get more vaccine," said Health Director Pat Lopez.
"This is what we worked for," Health Director Pat Lopez said. "We are now moving forward and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Empty syringes wait to be filled with doses of vaccine at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
After being vaccinated Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, participants were monitored for side effects for 15 minutes before being released. Nearly 2,400 health care workers received their first dose of vaccine at the event.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird speaks to members of the press during a the first mass vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Health care professionals work to fill syringes with doses of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
A nurse administers the first dose of the Moderna vaccine Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Labels will go on cards which show recipients received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday.
A nurse administers a Moderna vaccine at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Lincoln had its first mass vaccination clinic Jan. 22.
A health care volunteer primes a syringe with the Moderna vaccine at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
