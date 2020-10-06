 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports new death from COVID-19, crosses 7,000 cases
Lancaster County reports new death from COVID-19, crosses 7,000 cases

A man in his 70s hospitalized with coronavirus has died, marking the 27th Lancaster County resident to succumb to COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

Health Department officials confirmed 79 news cases, bringing the pandemic total to 7,004, and they also documented 65 new recoveries. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 63 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, including 35 county residents and nine people who needed ventilators, the department said in a news release. 

Community spread of coronavirus has health officials concerned, Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Still, the concern for the Health Department is poor social distancing practices among older adults, as Lopez's staff has noticed a rise in new cases across age groups, she said.

Many of the cases are among families, and surprisingly, at social gatherings of 10 or fewer, Lopez said.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported four new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 830 since Aug. 12.

The Health Department's COVID-19 data dashboard had not updated to reflect the new numbers Tuesday afternoon due to difficulties with the computer servers that run it, a city spokesman said. 

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

