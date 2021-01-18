Lancaster County reports new 44 COVID-19 cases, problems with data reporting

Lancaster County health officials reported 44 new coronavirus cases, but problems with state's COVID-19 reporting system left the county with an incomplete count for the day.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department did not report any new local deaths from the virus Monday, and the local pandemic death toll remained at 181.

With the new cases Monday, the Health Department has confirmed to 25,301 to date.

If the Health Department receives any new case confirmations Monday, they will be announced in Tuesday's coronavirus update, a news release said.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 107 COVID-19 patients on Monday, including 75 county residents and eight people who were on ventilators.

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.