Lancaster County reports first case of California coronavirus variant

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.429, which is also known as the California variant.

The local case, a man in his 60s, was identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

The State has identified 13 cases of the variant in four different health jurisdictions. The other 12 cases include nine in Douglas County, two in the Public Health Solutions district (Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties), and one in the East Central district (Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties).

“We know viruses constantly change, and a variant is a new form a virus. This development is not unexpected and it’s very likely we will see more cases related to variants identified in Lancaster County,” Health Director Pat Lopez said. “However, this finding also signals the need for caution, and it’s critical that we continue to take preventive actions that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you.”

Though less is known about this strain, researchers expect that the current coronavirus vaccines will be effective. The variant is likely to be more contagious, and individuals who have this variant will still test positive for COVID-19.