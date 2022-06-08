Lancaster County reports COVID-19 death

Lancaster County on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death in June.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said an unvaccinated woman in her 80s died from the virus. She was living at a long term-care facility but was hospitalized when she died.

Even though COVID-19 cases have been on the rise over the past couple of months, fewer people have been getting seriously ill.

The number of weekly cases has risen from 62 the week ending April 4 to 531 last week, about an 850% increase. The number of hospitalizations during the same period has roughly doubled, however.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County now stands at 442.

And from March through May, only six county residents died from COVID-19, the lowest total during any three-month period for the entire pandemic.

