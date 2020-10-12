Lancaster County reports another COVID-19 death, 52 new cases

Local health officials have confirmed another death from COVID-19 in Lancaster County, raising the county's pandemic death toll to 32.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials identified the deceased as a woman in her 50s.

Last week, the county recorded seven COVID-19 deaths, and, of the overall deaths, 48% of the residents who died were between the ages of 60 and 79, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 data dashboard.

On Monday, the county reported 53 new cases for a total of 7,534.

The county also documented 43 new recoveries.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 55 people with the coronavirus Monday, a decline from last week when hospitals consistently had more than 60 COVID-19 patients in their care.

Of the 55 hospitalized, 29 were Lancaster County residents.

A total of nine people needed ventilators Monday.

Health officials continue to have concern for the level of coronavirus spread in the county and the elevated level of hospitalizations.