Lancaster County reports another COVID-19 death, 52 new cases
Lancaster County reports another COVID-19 death, 52 new cases

Local health officials have confirmed another death from COVID-19 in Lancaster County, raising the county's pandemic death toll to 32. 

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials identified the deceased as a woman in her 50s. 

Last week, the county recorded seven COVID-19 deaths, and, of the overall deaths, 48% of the residents who died were between the ages of 60 and 79, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 data dashboard.

On Monday, the county reported 53 new cases for a total of 7,534. 

The county also documented 43 new recoveries.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 55 people with the coronavirus Monday, a decline from last week when hospitals consistently had more than 60 COVID-19 patients in their care.

Of the 55 hospitalized, 29 were Lancaster County residents. 

A total of nine people needed ventilators Monday. 

Health officials continue to have concern for the level of coronavirus spread in the county and the elevated level of hospitalizations. 

Last Friday, the Health Department raised its COVID-19 risk dial to the high orange, denoting the highest level of risk since the inception of the dial May 11.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

