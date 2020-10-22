 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports additional death, state adds 977 coronavirus cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports additional death, state adds 977 coronavirus cases

{{featured_button_text}}

One new Lancaster County resident has died of COVID-19, and 81 residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.

Health officials identified the deceased resident as a man in his 70s.

To date, 42 county residents have succumbed to COVID-19, and the county has reported at least one death for four consecutive days. 

The 81 new cases raised the pandemic total in Lancaster County to 8,526, which includes 3,750 documented recoveries, according to the local Health Department.

Statewide, officials announced 977 new cases on Thursday, pushing the total to 61,285, with 40,494 confirmed recoveries and 587 deaths.

Hospitals are at 71% capacity, with 389 coronavirus patients on Thursday, down from a peak of 400 earlier this week.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 56 patients on Thursday, including 28 county residents and nine patients who needed ventilators. 

Lincoln Public Schools reported new positive cases at Elliott and Calvert elementaries, Moore Middle School and the Don D. Sherrill Education Center.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez will provide an update on the local coronavirus response Friday afternoon. 

As COVID-19 cases increase in Lincoln and Nebraska, so do deaths
LPS teachers union: District should stick with original plan to go remote if risk dial goes to red
COVID-19 cases lead to quarantine at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Nebraska positioned to move ahead from pandemic difficulties, chamber president says

Images of Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AstraZeneca vaccine trial volunteer dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News