Lancaster County reports additional death, state adds 977 coronavirus cases

One new Lancaster County resident has died of COVID-19, and 81 residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.

Health officials identified the deceased resident as a man in his 70s.

To date, 42 county residents have succumbed to COVID-19, and the county has reported at least one death for four consecutive days.

The 81 new cases raised the pandemic total in Lancaster County to 8,526, which includes 3,750 documented recoveries, according to the local Health Department.

Statewide, officials announced 977 new cases on Thursday, pushing the total to 61,285, with 40,494 confirmed recoveries and 587 deaths.

Hospitals are at 71% capacity, with 389 coronavirus patients on Thursday, down from a peak of 400 earlier this week.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 56 patients on Thursday, including 28 county residents and nine patients who needed ventilators.

Lincoln Public Schools reported new positive cases at Elliott and Calvert elementaries, Moore Middle School and the Don D. Sherrill Education Center.