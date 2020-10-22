Lancaster County reports additional death, 81 new COVID-19 cases

One new Lancaster County resident has died of COVID-19, and 81 residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.

Health officials identified the deceased resident as a man in his 70s.

To date, 42 county residents have succumbed to COVID-19, and the county has reported at least one death for four consecutive days.

The 81 new cases raised the pandemic total in Lancaster County to 8,526, which includes 3,750 documented recoveries, according to the Health Department.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 56 patients on Thursday, including 28 county residents and nine patients who needed ventilators.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez will provide an update on the local coronavirus response Friday afternoon.

