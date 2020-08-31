Lancaster County reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 4,000 since pandemic began

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County reported 93 new cases of coronavirus, one of the county's largest single-day confirmations to date during the pandemic.

The new cases sent the county's total coronavirus cases over 4,000 to 4,059.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard back-dated most of the new cases to Sunday, and the weekly total already hit 99.

Last week, the county confirmed 335 new cases, the second most in a week during the pandemic.

Local health officials have attributed many of the new cases to the lax social distancing among college students outside of classrooms.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported two new cases on Monday and 29 new cases Sunday for a total of 225 since students returned to campus Aug. 12.

And Lincoln High School reported two new, unrelated cases Monday. There was also a reported case each at North Star and East high schools.

On Friday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez announced they would extend the current restrictions, including the mask mandate, through the end of September.