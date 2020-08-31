 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 4,000 since pandemic began
Lancaster County reported 93 new cases of coronavirus, one of the county's largest single-day confirmations to date during the pandemic.

The new cases sent the county's total coronavirus cases over 4,000 to 4,059.  

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard back-dated most of the new cases to Sunday, and the weekly total already hit 99. 

Last week, the county confirmed 335 new cases, the second most in a week during the pandemic. 

Mask mandate in Lincoln extended even as state plans to ease restrictions

Local health officials have attributed many of the new cases to the lax social distancing among college students outside of classrooms.  

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported two new cases on Monday and 29 new cases Sunday for a total of 225 since students returned to campus Aug. 12.

And Lincoln High School reported two new, unrelated cases Monday. There was also a reported case each at North Star and East high schools.

On Friday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez announced they would extend the current restrictions, including the mask mandate, through the end of September. 

Ricketts mulls extra unemployment benefits, slams medical marijuana proposal

The announcement followed plans by the state to move 66 counties, including Lancaster County, into Phase 4, the least restricted stage of the pandemic yet, in mid-September if hospitalizations didn't dramatically increase.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 death toll remained at 20 with no new deaths from the viral disease.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 26 coronavirus patients on Monday, including two on ventilators and nine Lancaster County residents, according to a city news release.

Health department staff have documented 1,820 recoveries so far, according to the department's dashboard.

Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine after 29 inmates test positive for coronavirus

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

