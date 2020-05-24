You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County reports 8th coronavirus death
Lancaster County reports 8th coronavirus death

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

An eighth Lancaster County resident has died from the coronavirus, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Pat Lopez, interim director of the health department, said the man who died was a known case, had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized at the time of his death.

There also were 29 new cases confirmed Sunday, bringing the total in Lancaster County to 1,056.

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

