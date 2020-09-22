 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 76 new cases, no new COVID-19 deaths
Lancaster County reports 76 new cases, no new COVID-19 deaths

Lancaster County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the pandemic total to 5,850, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The new cases did not coincide with any new deaths from coronavirus, so the death toll remained at 24. 

To date, health officials have documented 2,216 recoveries from the virus. 

A total of 47 people were treated at Lincoln hospitals for COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 17 county residents. 

Six of the 47 required ventilators. 

