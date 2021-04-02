 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 72 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County reports 72 new coronavirus cases

Lancaster County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Thursday but no new coronavirus deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The local pandemic death toll remained at 227, and the county has confirmed 29,708 cases overall, the department said in a news release. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 21 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, including 14 from Lancaster County and three patients who were on ventilators. 

More than 67,600 people in Lancaster County have finished getting their vaccine. The Health Department plans its next mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday for residents 50 and older at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

