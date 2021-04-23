 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 63 new cases of COVID-19
Lancaster County reports 63 new cases of COVID-19

Lancaster County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total during the pandemic 30,688 cases. 

The county now has 47 cases of a COVID-19 variant. With nine new variant cases confirmed Friday, Lancaster County has reported 10 cases of the two California variants, 35 cases of the U.K. variant and two cases of the South Africa variant. 

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 232 deaths. Currently, 31 people are hospitalized, of whom 18 live in Lancaster County. 

Nearly 160,000 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Health Department said almost 110,000 individuals (44.7% of county residents 16 and older) have received either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of a vaccine. 

Any Lancaster County resident who is 16 or older can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by going to COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling (402) 441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

LPS announces changes to spectator limits at sporting events after risk dial moves down
New Early Head Start center will open in Lincoln with space for 72 infants and toddlers
Group sizes no longer will be limited at Lincoln restaurants and bars, and youth sports attendance restrictions lifted
Lincoln nonprofit awarded major CDC grant

The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska

They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.

They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.

They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.

They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.

These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.

We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com

+4
'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'
Local
AP

'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'

  • Updated
  • 0

Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.

'Her calendar was more full that ours was'
Local
AP

'Her calendar was more full that ours was'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Gloria Pospisil, 80, died of COVID-19 on Feb. 11. The long-time piano teacher and church organist was a farm girl at heart who kept a busy social calendar.

'We said 'Mom, we're almost to the finish line.''
Local
AP

'We said 'Mom, we're almost to the finish line.''

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.

'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'
Local
AP

'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.

+2
'He was so generous, so willing to help out'
Local
AP

'He was so generous, so willing to help out'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.

'She was a really caring person'
Local
AP

'She was a really caring person'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.

'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'
Local
AP

'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.

'Always willing to help out'
Local
AP

'Always willing to help out'

  • Libby Seline
  • Updated
  • 0

In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.

'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'
Local
AP

'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.

+2
'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'
Local
AP

'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.

'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'
Local
AP

'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.

+2
'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'
Local
AP

'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.

+8
'She was always there, just like a mother should be'
Nebraska News
AP

'She was always there, just like a mother should be'

  • Julie Koch
  • Updated
  • 0

Employees lined the hallway in early December, clapping and cheering as my 94-year-old mother, Jane Koch, returned to her room in the long-ter…

+4
'Everybody loved Irvy'
Local
AP

'Everybody loved Irvy'

  • Peter Salter
  • Updated
  • 0

Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.

'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'
Nebraska News
editor's pick topical featured

'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”

+5
'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'
Local
editor's pick alert top story

'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

