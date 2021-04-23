Lancaster County reports 63 new cases of COVID-19

Lancaster County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total during the pandemic 30,688 cases.

The county now has 47 cases of a COVID-19 variant. With nine new variant cases confirmed Friday, Lancaster County has reported 10 cases of the two California variants, 35 cases of the U.K. variant and two cases of the South Africa variant.

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 232 deaths. Currently, 31 people are hospitalized, of whom 18 live in Lancaster County.

Nearly 160,000 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Health Department said almost 110,000 individuals (44.7% of county residents 16 and older) have received either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of a vaccine.

Any Lancaster County resident who is 16 or older can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by going to COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling (402) 441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.