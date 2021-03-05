Lancaster County reports 60 new coronavirus cases

Lancaster County confirmed 60 new cases of coronavirus but no new deaths Friday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The local pandemic death toll remained at 221 with the last COVID-19 death recorded Feb. 26.

To date, Lancaster County has confirmed 28,432 coronavirus cases.

Lincoln hospitals on Friday cared for 45 COVID-19 patients including 27 from Lancaster County and three patients who were on ventilators.

As of Friday, Lancaster County had administered over 90,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses including more than 33,000 second doses, the Health Department reported.

