Lancaster County reports 60 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County reports 60 new coronavirus cases

Lancaster County confirmed 60 new cases of coronavirus but no new deaths Friday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The local pandemic death toll remained at 221 with the last COVID-19 death recorded Feb. 26. 

To date, Lancaster County has confirmed 28,432 coronavirus cases. 

Lincoln hospitals on Friday cared for 45 COVID-19 patients including 27 from Lancaster County and three patients who were on ventilators. 

As of Friday, Lancaster County had administered over 90,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses including more than 33,000 second doses, the Health Department reported. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

