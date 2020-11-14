 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 58th COVID-19 death, 183 new cases
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported its 58th coronavirus death Saturday, as well as 183 new cases. 

In a news release, the health department said the person who died was a man in his 80s. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird expressed her condolences to his family and friends.

The additional confirmed cases push the community total to 12,467 cases in the county. For the week ending Saturday, there were 1,500 new cases reported locally, and the positivity rate for the week was 29.3%. Both are pandemic highs.

Lancaster County's risk dial remains in red, which indicates a severe risk of the virus spreading. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday issued a new statewide directed health measure that implemented restrictions on elective surgeries in Nebraska hospitals.

The new DHM, which will go into effect Monday, was in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state. The governor said further increases in the number of hospitalizations will trigger other restrictions.

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

