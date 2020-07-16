Lancaster County reports 58 new coronavirus cases, state nearing 300 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 58 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,313 since the pandemic began.

With the recent spike in new cases, the county is on pace to record the most cases in any week, topping the previous peak of 299 cases in early May. The number of tests is also expected to reach a new weekly high.

Despite the increase in cases in Lincoln, hospitalizations have not yet increased significantly.

A total of 21 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, with 14 of those patients from Lancaster County. One patient is reported to be on a ventilator.

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president for advancement at Bryan Health, said Bryan does not have a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator for the first time since April 6.

There were no new deaths reported Thursday, keeping the Lancaster County total at 13.

Statewide, the death toll climbed to 299 with eight new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported 155 new cases on Thursday, the fewest in nearly a week.