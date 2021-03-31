 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 56 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday but no new coronavirus deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The local pandemic death toll remained at 227, and the county has confirmed 29,636 cases overall, the department said in a news release. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 27 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday including 19 from Lancaster County and four patients who were on ventilators. 

More than 59,000 people in Lancaster County have completed their vaccine. The Health Department plans its second mass vaccination clinic for second doses for Thursday at Lancaster Event Center. 

Nebraska dioceses to end pandemic dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation
Nebraska opening up vaccines to anyone, will adjust supply to meet demand across state
Health department officials cautious on relaxing restrictions as case numbers remain flat in Lincoln

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

