Lancaster County reports 56 new coronavirus cases

Lancaster County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday but no new coronavirus deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The local pandemic death toll remained at 227, and the county has confirmed 29,636 cases overall, the department said in a news release.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 27 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday including 19 from Lancaster County and four patients who were on ventilators.

More than 59,000 people in Lancaster County have completed their vaccine. The Health Department plans its second mass vaccination clinic for second doses for Thursday at Lancaster Event Center.

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.