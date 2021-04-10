 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases
Jake Immink of Fairbury was on a ventilator for more than 120 days, first at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln and then at the Nebraska Medical Center. While he recovered from the worst of the COVID-19 symptoms after the virus struck him around Halloween, he was left with chronic pulmonary fibrosis, or lung scarring.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 30,150.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the county remains at 229.

For the week ending Friday, there were 329 cases reported in the county, which is down from 360 the week prior.

The county has administered a total of 129,706 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined 75,070 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

At next week's clinics, the Health Department expects to provide first doses to residents age 20 and older. Vaccinations may be offered to those in younger age groups depending on the supply of vaccine and the available appointments.

Statewide, there have been 214,010 total cases and 2,220 deaths linked to COVID-19.

