Lancaster County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19, and an additional 115 residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Thursday.
In a news release, the Health Department identified the deceased as two women in their 80s, two women in their 90s and a woman in her 40s. Two of the women lived in long-term care facilities.
With their deaths, the local pandemic death toll climbed to 133, with 20,592 total coronavirus cases to date, according to the Health Department.
Hospitalizations have fallen in recent days, dipping below 100 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals this week for the first time since early November.
On Thursday, 91 people were hospitalized in Lancaster County, 54 of whom lived in the county. Fourteen patients were on ventilators.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez are expected to address the local coronavirus situation and response at a briefing Friday afternoon.
