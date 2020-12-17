Lancaster County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19, and an additional 115 residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Thursday.

In a news release, the Health Department identified the deceased as two women in their 80s, two women in their 90s and a woman in her 40s. Two of the women lived in long-term care facilities.

With their deaths, the local pandemic death toll climbed to 133, with 20,592 total coronavirus cases to date, according to the Health Department.

Hospitalizations have fallen in recent days, dipping below 100 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals this week for the first time since early November.

On Thursday, 91 people were hospitalized in Lancaster County, 54 of whom lived in the county. Fourteen patients were on ventilators.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez are expected to address the local coronavirus situation and response at a briefing Friday afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today