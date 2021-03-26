Lancaster County reports 47 additional cases of COVID-19

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 47 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the community to 29,391.

The number of deaths remained at 225.

For the week ending Friday, 262 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lancaster County. The number of new cases reported in Lincoln has been trending downward since Jan. 22, when 975 cases were reported that week.

Lancaster County hospitals are treating 14 COVID-19 patients, including 11 from Lancaster County. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

As newly reported cases are trending downward, vaccine doses continue to be administered. The health department said 100,559 first doses of a vaccine have been administered thus far, and 51,799 second doses or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

This week, more than 5,000 vaccine doses were administered for educators, childcare providers, essential workers and residents who are 59-years-old or older. On April 1, the Lancaster Event Center is hosting a second-dose vaccination clinic for people who are educators or 65-years-old or older.