Lancaster County reports 46 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the community total to 6,876, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The number of deaths in the county remains at 24.

The number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 606, a slight increase over the previous week's total of 569. The positivity rate for the week was 12.7%, down from 14.7% the previous week.

As of Saturday evening, there have been 47,403 cases statewide and 497 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Coronavirus contagiousness can overtake diligence, Lincoln health director says of own experience
State COVID-19 hospitalizations close to peak reached four months ago
City Hall: Lincoln bars could expand into downtown streets for Husker gamedays

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

