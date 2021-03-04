Lancaster County reports 45 new COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County confirmed 45 new cases of coronavirus but no new deaths, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.
The local pandemic death toll remained at 221, while the total number of coronavirus cases in Lancaster County since the pandemic began rose to 28,372, the department said in a news release.
Lincoln hospitals cared for 43 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, including 26 Lancaster County residents and three patients who were on ventilators.
