Lancaster County reports 43 new coronavirus cases
About 14,500 Lancaster County residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics this week, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Those residents consisted of local educators and residents 65 years old or older, while 3,500 doses of the second vaccine were given to residents who are 73 or older.

Overall, more than 119,000 vaccine doses — 74,020 first doses and 45,051 second doses — have been given to Lancaster County residents.

People can register for their vaccine at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at (402) 441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. 

On Saturday, the health department reported 43 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county to 28,801 COVID-19 cases. The number of deaths remains at 224.

For the week ending Friday, there were 314 new cases, down from 326 the prior week. The weekly positivity rate in the county was 21.3%, up from 18.1% the prior week.

