Lancaster County reports 422 new coronavirus cases, 67th death
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 422 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as well as the county's 67th death.

In a news release, the Health Department said the person who died was a man in his 80s.

The new cases pushed the community total to 14,428 total cases. Of those, 4,919 have recovered.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 1,800 total cases confirmed in the county, which is a pandemic high and up from 1,700 the prior week. The positivity rate for the past week was 28%.

And more cases could still be retroactively added to the weekly total when the county reports its cases Sunday.

Statewide as of Friday evening, there have been 111,661 cases and 897 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
