Lancaster County reports 41 new cases of COVID-19
Lancaster County reports 41 new cases of COVID-19

Researchers from the University of Oxford conducted an observational study, and discovered that those who had tested positive for coronavirus in the last six months had an increased risk of having mental health problems, such as anxiety, psychosis, and stroke

Lancaster County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total during the pandemic to 30,729 cases.

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 232, and the county has identified 47 cases of COVID-19 variants, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

For the week ending Friday, there were 293 cases reported in the county, up from 264 the week prior.

According to the Health Department, 160,327 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 110,400 people have received either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of a vaccine.

Any Lancaster County resident who is 16 or older can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by going to COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling (402) 441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Statewide, there have been 218,580 total cases of the coronavirus and 2,242 deaths linked to the disease.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
