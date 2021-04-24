Lancaster County reports 41 new cases of COVID-19

Lancaster County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total during the pandemic to 30,729 cases.

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 232, and the county has identified 47 cases of COVID-19 variants, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

For the week ending Friday, there were 293 cases reported in the county, up from 264 the week prior.

According to the Health Department, 160,327 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 110,400 people have received either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of a vaccine.

Any Lancaster County resident who is 16 or older can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by going to COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling (402) 441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Statewide, there have been 218,580 total cases of the coronavirus and 2,242 deaths linked to the disease.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.