Lancaster County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Lancaster County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more Lancaster County residents have died of coronavirus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.

The Health Department identified the deceased as a man in his 60s who died at home, and three people in their 70s — a man and woman who were hospitalized and a man in a long-term care facility. 

Their deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 197.

The Health Department didn't have information on new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday evening due to technical issues with the state's reporting system, a city news release said. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 72 COVID-19 patients, including 51 Lancaster County residents and one person who was on a ventilator, the department said.

The COVID-19 risk dial remains in the orange zone, denoting high risk of spread.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

