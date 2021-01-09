Lancaster County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19.

The deaths included a woman in her 90s who was in a long-term care facility and three people who were hospitalized — a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s.

There have now been 171 Lancaster County residents who have died from the disease, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The Health Department also confirmed 226 new coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the total number of Lancaster County cases to 24,199.

For the week ending Saturday, there have been 1,135 new cases, which is down slightly from 1,203 the week prior. More cases could be added to the weekly total when the county releases its data Sunday, though.

The weekly positivity rate is at 28.8%, which is down almost 5% from the previous week.

Statewide, there have been 174,614 cases and 1,733 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.