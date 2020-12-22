Lancaster County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more Lancaster County residents have died of the coronavirus and 189 new residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Tuesday.

Health Department officials in a news release identified the deceased as a man in his 60s and two women in their 70s and 80s, all residents of long-term care facilities, and a man in his 90s who was hospitalized.

The deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 141, and to date, 21,295 people have contracted the virus in Lancaster County.

Health Department officials have documented 6,307 recoveries from the virus.

On Tuesday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 90 patients, including 53 Lancaster County residents and eight people who were on ventilators.

