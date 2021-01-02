Lancaster County reports 351 new coronavirus cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has reported 351 new cases of COVID-19 through the first two days of the new year.

The county's total number of cases is now 23,005, and 153 county residents have died of the disease.

The department reported 1,144 cases for the week ending Saturday, an increase from 926 the prior week. More cases could be added to the weekly total when the city releases its data Sunday.

The positivity rate for the past week was 33.4%, an increase from 25.6% the prior week.

Statewide as of Friday, there have been 167,716 cases and 1,668 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

