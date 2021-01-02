 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 351 new coronavirus cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 351 new coronavirus cases

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has reported 351 new cases of COVID-19 through the first two days of the new year.

The county's total number of cases is now 23,005, and 153 county residents have died of the disease.

The department reported 1,144 cases for the week ending Saturday, an increase from 926 the prior week. More cases could be added to the weekly total when the city releases its data Sunday.

The positivity rate for the past week was 33.4%, an increase from 25.6% the prior week.

Statewide as of Friday, there have been 167,716 cases and 1,668 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Lincoln officials keep COVID-19 risk dial in red
Recall organizers come up short, say focus will shift to city election
Lincoln police chief to leave post for job in private sector

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2020 is over but official warns 'we will still have our darkest days'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News