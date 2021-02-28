 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 32 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

The new cases bring the community total to 28,183. The total number of deaths in the county remains at 221.

For the week ending Friday, the Health Department reported 338 new cases, which is up slightly from 325 the week prior. The positivity rate for the week was 22%, down from 24% the week prior.

Statewide, there have been 200,848 total cases and 2,082 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

