The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Lancaster County has reported a total of 31,005 cases of COVID-19 and 232 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

For the week ending Friday, there were 247 cases reported in the county, which is down from 300 the week prior.

According to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard, about 48.7% of the adult population — 119,899 residents — is fully vaccinated. At least 163,356 county residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Next week, vaccination clinics are planned for the Center for People in Need, Airpark and Belmont recreation centers and the Lancaster Event Center. Appointments can also be made for drive-thru clinics at Gateway Mall.