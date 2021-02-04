Lancaster County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Three more Lancaster County residents have died of coronavirus and an additional 51 county residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.

The Health Department in a news release identified the deceased as two women in their 70s who were both hospitalized, and a man in his 60s who was at home.

Their deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 205, and thus far in the pandemic, 27,009 Lancaster County residents have contracted COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain comparatively low with 49 patients with the virus in the care of Lincoln hospitals on Thursday.

The 49 patients included 36 from Lancaster County and two who were on ventilators, the news release said.

Daily hospitalizations have fallen from nearly 100 in late December and early January, according to the Health Department.

Statewide, hospitalizations dropped to 278, the lowest figure since October.

