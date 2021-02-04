 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

{{featured_button_text}}

Three more Lancaster County residents have died of coronavirus and an additional 51 county residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.

The Health Department in a news release identified the deceased as two women in their 70s who were both hospitalized, and a man in his 60s who was at home. 

Their deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 205, and thus far in the pandemic, 27,009 Lancaster County residents have contracted COVID-19, according to the Health Department. 

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain comparatively low with 49 patients with the virus in the care of Lincoln hospitals on Thursday. 

The 49 patients included 36 from Lancaster County and two who were on ventilators, the news release said. 

Daily hospitalizations have fallen from nearly 100 in late December and early January, according to the Health Department. 

Statewide, hospitalizations dropped to 278, the lowest figure since October.

What to expect at Friday's vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena
UNL to conduct a third round of 'reentry tests' for students, employees
Lincoln law enforcement first 1B group to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Feb. 4 P

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News