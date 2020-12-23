 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Three more Lancaster County residents have died of the coronavirus and 166 more residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday.

Health Department officials in a news release identified the deceased as two women in their 90s who were in long-term care facilities, and a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.

The deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 144, and to date, 21,461 people have contracted the virus in Lancaster County. 

Health Department officials have documented 6,354 recoveries from the virus.

On Wednesday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 93 patients, including 52 Lancaster County residents and eight people who were on ventilators. 

